MBO gets extra money to focus on cleaner energy

Summa College will receive extra money to train professionals for the transition to cleaner energy and raw materials. The Eindhoven-based MBO institution had applied for the budget from the central government.

Besides Summa College, more educational institutions in the country have received money. The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) is disbursing a total of 22 million euros. Seventeen applications have been approved.

Business community

Summa College will deploy the money broadly in various schools. In doing so, the courses on offer must be closely linked to the business community. The aim is to better meet the needs of the regional labour market. This includes retraining and further training.

The subsidies are part of the National Growth Fund. With this, the cabinet invests billions of euros in projects that contribute to ‘sustainable and structural economic growth of the country’.

Source : Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani