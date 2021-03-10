Stabbing suspect arrested

The police have arrested a 49-year-old man.

He’s suspected of being involved in a stabbing. This took place on Marterstraat, in broad daylight on Monday afternoon. This street is in the Woensel neighbourhood of Kronehoef.

The police had circulated a photo of him, which led to his arrest. “Thanks to the photos shown, and the help of the public, the suspect was quickly identified. We also received several very useful tips. Police officers arrested the man in Kapteynstraat, Eindhoven,” reads the police website.

Surprise attack

A 33-year-old woman was seriously injured in the incident. It seems she didn’t know her attacker. The woman had been jogging when the suspect suddenly attacked her from behind.

Bystanders gave first aid until emergency services arrived. Before she lost consciousness, she was able to tell them that the man had fled down Marterstraat. The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.

She is recovering from her injuries there and is now out of danger. The neighbourhood residents reacted with shock. This is the third time in as many months that a woman has been randomly attacked with a knife or sharp object on Eindhoven’s streets.

In January, two women were attacked within weeks of each other. First, a 47-year-old woman in Karel Doorman Street. And less than two weeks later, a 51-year-old woman on Strijpse Street. She, too, was attacked from behind.

Source: Studio40 and politie.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven