Another woman stabbed on the street

On Wednesday evening, 20 Janaury, someone, apparently, randomly stabbed a woman in Strijpse Street. This is the second time in as many weeks that this has happened.

According to the police, on that evening, at around 21:00, they received a report of an incident on Strijpse Street. A man had, allegedly, attacked a woman. When paramedic examined the woman, they found that she had, in fact, been stabbed. She was taken to hospital.

The 51-year-old woman had been walking along the footpath Strijpse Street. She suddenly felt a hard blow to her back. She saw a man walking away in the direction of Trudoplein.

Description

According to the victim, he had a light coloured skin. He was wearing dark clothing, possibly a padded jacket and an unusually large face mask. The motive for the attack is unclear.

Police searched the area with a dog, but to no avail. They are, of course, investigating the incident. They’re trying to find the perpetrator and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Did you see or hear anything suspicious or unusual on or in the vicinity of Strijpse Street on the evening in question? Do you live in the area and perhaps have CCTV footage that might help? If so, please contact the Eindhoven criminal investigation unit on 0900 8844 or anonymously on 0800 7000.

Source: Politie.nl

Translator: Melinda Walraven