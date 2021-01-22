Curfew won’t affect trains, buses

It’s official – from Saturday, 23 January, the Netherlands will have a curfew.

From that day, no-one is allowed to be outside their homes, without good reason, between 21:00 and 04:30. The curfew will remain in place until, at least, 04:30 on Wednesday, 10 February. It’s the first time since World War II that the country has had a curfew.

The aim of this, and the other newly-introduced restrictions, is to reduce the current level of infection. The government also wants to slow down the spread of current and new COVID-19 variants. It wants to ensure that as few new variants as possible find the wat into the Netherlands.

There are a few exceptions to the rule, like people with crucial occupations. Dutch Railways will continue to operate during this curfew to transport these kinds of passengers. Buses will also continue to run. Pedro Peters, Openbaar Vervoer Nederland‘s (Dutch Public Transport) strongly urges travellers to comply with all the cabinet’s measures.

When can you be out?

People may only be outside during curfew if:

There’s an emergency.

You, someone else or an animal urgently needs (medical) assistance.

Your employer requires you to go abroad for work.

Your work necessitates it.* This includes couriers and meal delivery services.

You’re travelling abroad or to the Dutch Caribbean.

You’re returning to the Netherlands. In this case, you must show that you’ve come from abroad (for example with a ticket) and explain why you’re travelling during curfew.

You’re walking a leashed dog, alone.

You’re attending a funeral.*

You have legal matters to which you must attend.*

You have an exam.*

You’ve been invited to a live evening media event.*

*You must prove this with the appropriate form, either an own or Employer’s declaration. If you don’t have one of these, you could be fined €95. Falsifying such a document is considered a crime. Police officers, firemen, ambulance workers, those in the public transport and transportation sectors don’t need these forms.

You’re allowed to be in your own garden or on your balcony.

Sources: OV-NL and Rijksoverheid

Translator: Melinda Walraven