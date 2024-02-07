Natlab appoints new director due to ‘major challenges’

Plaza Futura, the foundation that operates Natlab film house, has appointed Jan van der Putten as its new director. The film house is said to be confronted with ‘major challenges’. Director and artistic director Ilona van Heeckeren has stepped down.

Because visitor numbers at the Natlab have lagged since the corona crisis, the Natlab had to take measures earlier. For example, some of the catering staff were dismissed.

A new financial interim manager was also appointed in September last year, Harry Wiechers. He is now succeeded by Van der Putten. Ilona van Heeckeren, who was still active as artistic director for Natlab, has been terminated by the Raad van Toezicht (supervisory board). Van Heeckeren stated that she does not agree with the decision, but that she cannot go into further detail at this time.

Gradual increase

“In recent months, intensive work has been done to address these shortages and attract more visitors. The first positive results of these efforts are currently becoming visible, with a gradual increase in the number of visitors and a gradual extension of the café’s opening hours”, the Raad van Toezicht said.

Healthy

According to the supervisory board, Van der Putten must get the Natlab back on track. “The ambition is to make Natlab a cultural hotspot in Eindhoven again. A place where collaboration in the field of film, theatre, art and culture is central. A meeting place for all Eindhoven residents. In addition, Van der Putten has been expressly instructed to make the operation of the stichting (foundation) Plaza Futura healthy in a sustainable manner”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob