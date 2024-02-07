More than 1,000 old appliances fixed in Repair Café

More than a thousand old appliances have already been fixed in the Repair Café Waalre. The organisation has been around for 10 years and that is being celebrated. “We want to reduce waste”.

“We especially want to get electrical appliances that are broken working again. We also have a small sewing machine. Someone here is very handy with it, so we also repair clothing”, Wilco Wanders of the organisation explains.

In addition to giving new life to broken items, the café is also a nice gathering between mostly retired participants.

You can see here a Repair Cafe (with Dutch comments) by Studio040:

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob