Tribune building will become eye-catcher Strijp-S

Strijp-S will get a striking new building. The project is called Tribune and the building will be located near Area51 skate park. Construction will start this fall.

Housing association Trudo has already presented the cascading building to local residents. The building with a wooden appearance is bordered with green balcony edges. There is plenty of room for plants and trees on the terraces.

Living and working

In Tribune there will be offices or shops on the ground floor and the first floor. Above this there will be 56 apartments, with a private balcony or roof terrace.

Construction is expected to start this year. The design is by MVRDV Architects.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob