Eindhoven youth worker receives national award

John Nabben from Eindhoven has received a national award for his work as a care provider. He lives in a group home, together with vulnerable young people. The jury behind the Hartenhuis Awards praises John because he ‘works with heart and soul and gives young people a voice’.

According to the jury, John’s approach is unique. The care provider lives with his husband in a small-scale treatment group in Eindhoven. He is the regular face. “John is inspiring, also because he does not follow all the rules”, the jury, consisting of six experts, said.

The Hartenhuis Awards are presented every year during ‘De Week van Het Vergeten Kind’ (‘the week of the forgotten child’). This year the incentive prizes focused on ‘attentive care’.

Self image

The opinion is that children often receive insufficient attention in youth care. Due to a lack of attention, children do not feel seen and heard. They cannot express themselves, they develop a more negative self-image and the feeling of loneliness grows. The Stichting Het Vergeten Kind (forgotten child foundation) hopes that the awards will inspire other care providers to also provide this kind of attention.

Ambassador Inge de Bruijn presented the prize to John Nabben. The presentation took place in TivoliVredenburg theatre in Utrecht.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob