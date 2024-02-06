Ontdekfabriek: Summer School through 2026

The municipality of Eindhoven is satisfied with the Summer School organised in Eindhoven by ‘De Ontdekfabriek’ (the discovery factory). The council announced this after an evaluation of the initiative in 2023.

The Summer School started as a pilot project for 30 children in 2015 and has now grown into a phenomenon in which around 550 children participate who do not speak Dutch at home. Children from 43 different schools were registered.

The Summer School also serves to prevent children from losing some of their Dutch during the summer holidays, although just as many parents indicate contact with other children is also important. The evaluation also shows that absenteeism has decreased from 15 to 11 percent.

European tender

Eindhoven has therefore decided that the Discover Factory, which organises the Summer School, may also do so from 2024 to 2026. In the context of a European tender, this was not a foregone conclusion, but the Discover Factory offered a better price/quality ratio than the other organisation that participated in the tender.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Aysenur Kuran