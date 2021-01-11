Robber stabs woman

Last week, a robber viciously attacked a woman who was innocently walking down a street in Eindhoven.

On Thursday evening, in Karel Doorman Street, a man stabbed a 47-year-old woman. At around 19:50, the man, on a bicycle, approached the woman. She had been walking in the direction of Hemelrijken Street.

He asked for directions to Geldrop. Before she could answer, she felt what seemed to be a blow to her head. The man then tried to steal her backpack.

Robber fled empty-handed

The woman resisted and screamed and was struck again. According to police, she put up a big fight, refusing to let go of her bag. Another person came running to help, and the attacker fled. He rode in the direction of Van Kindsbergen Street.

The victim was very traumatised by the attacked. She was taken to hospital for treatment. Upon closer examination, it was found that the would-be robber had assaulted her with some kind of sharp weapon. Fortunately for her, the victim wears glasses; otherwise, she would’ve suffered severe injuries to her eyes.

The police are asking witnesses to come forward, especially as there’s no clear description of the perpetrator. Perhaps you live close to the scene of the incident and saw or heard something? Do you have CCTV that might have caught the attempted robbery or robber?

If so, please send your tip or upload your footage here. You can also phone the police on 0900 8844, or anonymously on 0800 7000.

Sources: OmroepBrabant and Politie.nl

Translator: Melinda Walraven