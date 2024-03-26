‘Cabinet pulls out billion euros for Eindhoven region’

The outgoing government is going to invest at least one billion euros extra in the Eindhoven region. The boost should ensure that companies such as ASML and NXP remain in the Netherlands, reports public broadcaster NOS.

The central government is planning to make huge regional investment possible. The amounts are not yet fixed, and negotiations are still ongoing. The cabinet is now taking a step and leaving it to a new government to take more measures.

Accessibility, housing and human resources

In the outgoing cabinet’s package, about half a billion euros will go to the region’s accessibility, such as highways and rail connections around the city. And about 900 million euros for education, from MBO and HBO to university. This should ensure that enough technicians are trained. Furthermore, investments will be made in the construction of housing. The cabinet to contribute one hundred million euros while the business community should increase that further.

Appeal

Last week, Eindhoven Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem called on the cabinet to come up with extra money to keep up with the region’s growth. After all, the technology sector in and around Eindhoven also provides the country with a lot of money. In addition, chip machine manufacturer ASML warned of possible partial expansion abroad. Among other things, company executives complained about worsening tax benefits for expats and export restrictions on chip machines to China.

Eighteen months ago, the central government also came up with a bag of money to keep the Brainport region accessible. Municipalities and businesses followed suit.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn