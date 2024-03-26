Measles continue to spread in Eindhoven

The measles have spread further in Eindhoven in the last two weeks, GGD Brabant-Zuidoost said.

There are currently 28 cases of measles known to the GGD. The number of infections meets the expectations of the GGD.

It is mainly unvaccinated children, on average five years old, who suffer from the disease. Two adults have measles, one of whom is unvaccinated. The vaccination status of the other adult is unknown.

The GGD says that the new reports can be traced back to the outbreak previously announced by the GGD. Finally, the health service reports that the majority of patients have now recovered and that the other patients are not seriously ill.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran