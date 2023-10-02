GGD starts children’s vaccination round

On Monday,the regional GGD started a new vaccination round for BMR/DTP, HPV and Meningococcal. Children aged nine years and above received invitations.

The vaccination rounds will start at various vaccination locations in districts and neighbourhoods, spread across the region. All eligible children will receive an invitation from RIVM by post divided over several rounds. The vaccination round will first start in Geldrop, Best and Veldhoven. After the autumn holidays, it will be Eindhoven’s turn.

Diseases

The HPV shot is often combined with a DTP vaccination. The HPV virus can cause cancer. The DTP shot protects against diphtheria, tetanus and poliomyelitis. Meningococcal disease is a serious infectious disease caused by a bacterium.

