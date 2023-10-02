ING Eindhoven targeted again by Extinction Rebellion

The ING branch in downtown Eindhoven was targeted again by Extinction Rebellion last Saturday. The activists are demanding that the bank stop financing the fossil industry.

Over the past eight years, the bank has poured nearly 51 billion euros into the oil and gas industry. It is the third time this year that climate activists have campaigned against this at the bank. This time the protesters occupied the branch and smeared the façade.

They want ING to stop investing in projects such as a coal-fired power plant in Indonesia and oil fields in Britain.

Too slow

The bank says it is taking steps towards more renewable energy, but that is not good enough, according to XR. “ING lags behind all other banks when in the transition from fossil to sustainable, which is why I am taking action,” said a campaigner.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani