HMS Utrecht lift ‘T-15 HTCECA-ACA’ cricket trophy

Though the weather was pleasant last Saturday, temperatures soared at the High Tech campus cricket grounds as many cricket clubs were gunning for the HTCECA leather ball trophy. HMS Utrecht chased a score of 124 to emerge winners.

T-15 leather ball tournament

HMS Utrecht and Amsterdam Stallions faced each other in the finals of the HTCECA-ACA (High Tech Campus Eindhoven Cricket Association-ASML Cricket Association) tournament. The Stallions set a steep target of 124 in 15 overs. Zishan Akram made a notable knock of 59 before walking back to the pavilion. Charumbira, a Zimbabwe class-one player, excelled in the outfield with his catches.

Though they lost seven wickets, HMS Utrecht, the chasing team, levelled the score with two overs to spare. Omair Sultan of HMS Utecht contributed 83 runs and was adjudged player of the match. HMS Utrecht finished their winning innings in style with a four. During the game, Harish Nandagopal, chair of HTCECA and Bharathidasan Sekar, advisor of HTCECA, discussed raising funds to improve infrastructure and ground quality. Whereas Praveen Pujari, a coach, passionately tells Eindhoven News

” my only aim is sending players from our club to the national team”

The tournament organised by the HTCECA-ACA has been a yearly event since 2019. The High Tech campus powers this initiative. Many teams from all over Benelux and even one from Germany, Moers Cricket Club, participated in this three-week-long tournament.