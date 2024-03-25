International School will expand on its own campus

It is well known that International School Eindhoven (ISE) is bursting at the seams. The school will therefore expand on its own campus and will receive 7.3 million euros for this.

A large part of this money, 6.1 million euros, is provided by the municipality of Eindhoven. In addition, the business community in the region is investing 1.2 million euros. The building plans create room for 1,500 students, while there is currently only room for 1,100 students. There are currently 1,400 students at the school.

Initially, Silfo, the organisation to which the International School belongs, focused on a completely new construction of 2,200 square meters. However, that did not happen because Silfo has an agreement with investment fund SPC until 2043. Until then, that company has the exclusive right to develop real estate on the ISE site. The addition of 2,200 square meters of new construction would be far too expensive due to that agreement. A solution has been found with the amended plans.

New plans

In the new plans, it was decided to add only part of the new construction, namely 1,500 square meters. The remaining additional teaching space will be created in the existing buildings, where 700 square meters can be gained with the necessary adjustments.

Temporarily available

To make the changes possible on campus, some temporary extra space is needed. It was found on Jan Luikenstraat. That building is owned by the municipality and is currently empty. The municipality of Eindhoven makes the building temporarily available to ISE students.

The renovations on the International School campus mean farewell to the temporary buildings on campus. The units are outdated and can no longer be refurbished, an inspection has shown.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas