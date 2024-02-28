6 Years for man who caused nightmare to 3 women

The Openbaar Ministerie (public prosecutor’s office) is demanding six years in prison against an Eindhoven man (42) who turned a night out for three women into a nightmare. The three were threatened, mistreated and abused. His 23-year-old accomplice from Den Bosch has been given an 18-month prison sentence.

In October 2022, the victims thought they were going to have a nice evening, but things turned out differently. They were picked up in Eindhoven by a car containing four men to go out in Brussels. In the club, the young women, who are colleagues of each other, were not allowed to dance or go to the toilet independently. When the trio wants to leave by cab, the cab leaves without them and they are forced to get into the men’s car.

During that car ride to the Netherlands, things go wrong. The women are threatened, beaten and sexually abused. One of them is hung from the open door of the car while driving at high speed. According to the prosecution, the victims were terrified. Finally, they are dropped off in Eindhoven in the morning. The women then filed a police report. Eventually, two suspects could be arrested.

Gangster

According to the prosecutor, the man from Eindhoven took the lead. “The elderly suspect presented himself as a big gangster, who is untouchable and can do whatever he wants. He made serious threats, used violence and indulged his own lust on three young ladies”, he said. The younger suspect from Den Bosch was at the wheel, but did not intervene and edged one of the women.

An 18-month prison sentence was therefore demanded against the 23-year-old citizen from Den Bosch. The 42-year-old Eindhoven man, if it is up to the prosecution, must serve six years in prison. The judge will pronounce judgment on 26 March.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob