Will 9 year old Anniek become best pancake baker?

Nine-year-old Anniek Verbunt of elementary school De Achtbaan is a finalist in the competition for best junior pancake baker in the Netherlands.

Today, Wednesday afternoon, 28 February, she competes against Eline from Driebergen-Rijsenburg and Thijn from Utrecht for the coveted title. The participants will bake their pancakes in front of a jury of connoisseurs. Anniek thinks she can convince them: “With my special apple pie pancake I’m going to make something different from the rest”.

Aniek always makes sure the edges of her pancakes don’t get too dark and her secret ingredient is a pinch of salt. The kitchen princess is all set for the competition. “The past few weeks I’ve been practicing so much that we’ve been eating pancakes a lot”, she smiles.

She is excited to compete but losing is not a problem for her. “I’m at least number three in the Netherlands and I’m already proud of that. I don’t necessarily need to win”.

For those who have not yet read enough about the typical Dutch dish, here is another fun fact: Friday, 8 March, is Nationale Pannenkoekdag (national pancake day).

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob