For Mina d’n Urste, sums are now number one again

Lampegat’s (Eindhoven) first city princess has resumed her regular duties as a tutor, but looks back on the special 2024 Carnaval period with satisfaction.

City Carnaval Princess Mina d’n Urste (the first) is again called Rosa van den Nieuwenhof. She no longer waves the scepter over Lampegat but tutors Syrian boy Omar. During carnival, she took over from Mayor Dijsselbloem for four days. She visited nursing homes, schools, knighted a sick carnival-goer and saw everywhere she went “people’s eyes twinkle”.

She also paid the school of her tutor-pupil an official visit with her entire entourage of volunteers. Omar: “I was very proud. But also a little shy. Everyone came up to me and said: well done man”.

Fun was number one during those four days when Mina d’n Urste waved the scepter over Lampegat. Too bad for Omar: now the priorities are different again. After all, for tutor Rosa, sums are just as important.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob