Nuenen agrees mostly on arrival of asylum seekers

Nothing more seems to stand in the way of an asylum seekers’ centre in Nuenen. Although the town council is introducing some nuances to the original plan of the college. The location at Pastoormast is actually fixed, but the number of refugees and the duration of the reception are still a point of discussion.

This became apparent on Monday evening during the so-called image-forming evening in venue Het Klooster, where the city council listened to a large group of supporters and opponents. Everyone was allowed to give his or her opinion. The many dozens of people on the packed grandstand and in the foyer listened with interest.

No fewer than seventeen men and women had their say. One speaker dropped out prematurely because – according to her own words – she had been threatened by an advocate. It was not clear on Monday evening by whom and whether she would press charges. Jeroen Langenberg did want to give his opinion.

The father of three young children and entrepreneur showed diplomacy. “I think a lot of people are not really against the arrival of asylum seekers, only we agitate against the carelessness with which this location was chosen. And the number of asylum seekers that are going to come to Nuenen. At least if the college’s plans are supported”.

Langenberg spoke before the city council and a packed public gallery about the preconditions for agreeing to the establishment of an AZC (asylum seekers’ centre) at Pastoormast. As well as about the project’s ten-year duration. “I was on an advisory board on behalf of local residents and of the 20 points we mentioned, only eight were included in the council proposal”.

Transparent

Besides being a member of Actiecomité Leefbaar Boschhoeve (action committee liveable Boschhoeve), a very child-rich neighbourhood, Langenberg is also an entrepreneur. “I mention this specifically because I think figures are being juggled and there is no financial basis for all the plans. If you want to get all Nuenen residents on board, you have to be transparent”.

A completely different sound can be heard from Magchiel Nieuwlaat. A Nuenen resident who warmly welcomes the asylum seekers. “In my opinion, the earlier meeting at venue De Hongerman was very one-sided, with only people who were against. I would like to highlight the other side. Refugees come here because it is a dire necessity. They are not fortune seekers”.

When Nieuwlaat hears of the “crime” factor cited as a reason for not housing asylum seekers in the municipality, he almost gets angry. “After all, you’re talking about a large group of children. And if there is any mess, it often comes from the people who are here illegally. There are some two hundred AZCs in the Netherlands and only in Budel and – to a lesser extent – in Ter Apel there have been incidents”.

Nieuwlaat speaks from experience – as it turns out. “We live next door to Ukrainians and that goes perfectly. And these are also about a hundred of them. They are very friendly people. We get invited for Christmas and the like and if you meet them on the street, or in the store, they always say hello”.

Council-wide

Ronald Thomassen spoke on behalf of the GL-PvdA (green left party-labour party) fraction and still foresaw some obstacles. “Think of security, the number of asylum seekers, the (still) lack of a security plan and the long duration. That is why we are preparing an amendment, preferably supported council-wide”.

So the initiative comes from GL-PvdA. Thomassen is very clear why: “If we don’t do something, we will remain divided. The proposal now on the table can meet with the approval of all parties. And we are not just talking about a change in the number of refugees and the duration of the project”.

Thomassen says the creation of conditions to ensure safety in and around the AZC is also an important demand of the council. Think of the regular physical presence of police, for example. This gives a somewhat safer feeling. And the so-called “emergency button” – to pull the plug on the project at any time – has been promised by Mayor Madeleine Van Toorenburg.

Positive

Councilman Niels Wouters was thus given some homework by the city council. He has to go back to COA (central body for the reception of asylum seekers) to talk about the number of asylum seekers and the duration of housing. “I am happy that we can now pick this up together with the council. We explicitly asked for frameworks, so that later we can all agree”.

Wouters is very positive about the outcome – on Thursday, 21 March, the city council will make a final decision – but is also realistic. “In terms of numbers, the council does not want to go beyond 159 asylum seekers, the number mentioned in the Spreidingswet (law for the distribution of asylum seekers). Ten years was the maximum for us, but the council wants two years first and then an evaluation”.

However, the Spreidingswet assumes five years, so it is up to Wouters to figure out what is and is not possible. “And then it’s up to the council to make a choice. Although COA also has to lay an egg about it, because it has to fit into their business case. If we don’t come to an agreement together, it goes to the secretary of state. He ultimately decides”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob