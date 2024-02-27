Several political parties in the Eindhoven city council are outraged by the news that Eindhoven is quitting the EU mission to become climate-neutral by 2030. Brussels is not making funds available for the project.

This message hits home with many groups in Eindhoven, who say that Europe is certainly not doing Eindhoven any favours. GroenLinks, D66, Volt, PvdA, the SP, and the Party for the Animals are questioning the council about the state of affairs.

The parties in the council are disappointed because in recent months many initiatives have been set in motion with a view to the climate mission. Climate labs and conferences have been organised where residents, civil society organisations, businesses and government have come together to see what is needed to become climate-neutral as a city, the group said.

‘Everything on everything’

The city council factions also want the city council to continue to ‘pull out all the stops’ to achieve the climate targets, even if there is no money from Brussels. They also want to see whether there are other ways to get the necessary financial support from The Hague or Brussels.

Legal steps

Finally, the parties think the college should investigate whether there are legal possibilities to force financial support from the EU or the Dutch government.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran