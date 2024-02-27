Hotel on Leenderweg closes doors

The Amrâth Hotel on Leenderweg in Eindhoven will close at the end of this week. On Sunday, the hotel will receive its last guests.

According to the company, the three-star hotel is not running well. “It is no longer realistic to keep the struggling hotel open,” says director David Dreese. Other options for redeveloping the hotel are sought. However, it’s not clear yet.

Migrant workers

The hotel has sixty rooms. A few years ago, there was a commotion about the building. At the time, migrant workers were temporarily living there illegally. By order of the municipality, this was put to an end.

