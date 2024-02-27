DAE denies alleged anti-Semitism

A teacher from the Design Academy Eindhoven (DAE) allegedly refused to sign an Israeli student’s diploma, says Raoef Leeraar of the Center Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI).

Leeraar made a statement in The Joopsoesan’s Podcast on the topic of anti-Semitism at colleges and universities: ” Quite a few Israeli students study at the Design Academy. There have been teachers since Oct. 7 who have refused to sign the diploma of Israeli students. Political differences are the reason stated. That’s just an excuse to say you are anti-Semite. People are waiting for their degree without their graduation having anything to do with Israel in any way.”

Denial

Design Academy Eindhoven announces that it does not recognise the story in any way. “All students who graduated after Oct. 7 immediately received their diploma,” a spokesperson announced. The educational institution also reports that the CIDI has not contacted the college about the alleged incident.

“As Design Academy, we stand for an inclusive and safe learning environment with room for respectful dialogue. For example, our deans are in direct contact with our Israeli students. We also contribute to dialogue with our community from the Communications Department with the Diversity & Inclusion staff member,” the DAE announced.

Council questions

Meanwhile, the LPF has also questioned the council about the alleged incident. The group wants to know from the college if the incident occurred – and if so, what the municipality will do about it.

