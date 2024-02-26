Skaters from all over the world compete in Eindhoven

Eindhoven was the scene of an international skate competition. Some 250 skaters from forty different countries participated in Winterclash in Area51 last weekend (22Februarary) . Not only professionals competed, but also amateurs. “The cool thing is the rush you get.”

Winterclash

The competition was organised for juniors (7-16 years old), amateurs (16+) and professionals. On Friday, qualifying races were completed. The finals took place a day later. Apart from competitions, other events were also organised. For instance, youngsters were taught by experienced inline skaters and there was an informal competition on Thursday.

Diversity of skaters

Skaters from far and wide came to Winterclash. This included a boy who had travelled all the way from Colombia to Eindhoven. “Every time, it’s like being on a rollercoaster,” he said. He is not participating himself, but is there for a friend and hopes to learn it himself. Another boy from England is participating for the first time. “I started a year ago, this is my first Winterclash,” he says. “I don’t expect to win yet, but mainly to learn from the professionals.”

Although many skaters come from all over the world, they often know each other. “Skating is fun to do in other, new cities,” explains Jonas, one of the organisers. “And then when you go to another city, you meet other skaters there.”

Grant

The skate contest was partly made possible by the municipality. Area51 received a grant of 20,000 euros to hold Winterclash. According to the city council, the event creates economic and social impact in the city.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan