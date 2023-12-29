Several organizations in Eindhoven are organizing a large demonstration on 18 Septemberplein on Saturday to speak out against “the genocide in Gaza.”

The Palestinian community, several Eindhoven Muslim organizations, and Eindhoven4Palestine are organizing the demonstration. According to those organizations, genocide is taking place in Gaza. This claim is not out of the blue, in November United Nations experts already warned about a genocide of Palestinians.

According to the organizers, the Netherlands would be complicit in this because the outgoing cabinet supports Israel’s right to “self-defense. The organizations therefore want Brabant politicians and administrators to speak out against the violence of war in Gaza. The organizations also want Brabant companies to sever ties with Israeli companies.

Various speakers will be heard on the 18 Septemberplein from 2 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a march through the center and the area around the Kruisstraat.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta