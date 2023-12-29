Despite ban, fireworks stores are buzzing

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and for many people that means buying fireworks. The fireworks stores El Blanco and Dumpshop Feenstra in Eindhoven are busy, despite a fireworks ban. “We have already made more sales during the pre-sale than last year,” says owner Jolanda de Wit of El Blanco.

“We have to check the regular sales, but I don’t expect the ban to make a difference,” she continues to say. Also at Dumpshop Feenstra, people walk out with carts full of fireworks. “We are not affected by the ban at all. There is no enforcement and people still want to keep the tradition alive. We don’t notice anything,” said owner Bianca Feenstra.

Skeptical

The ban isn’t noticeable for the sellers. The buyers are also skeptical about the new rules. One fireworks enthusiast adamantly says, “The fireworks ban is impossible to enforce anyway.” Another buyer thinks the ban is just nonsense. “The kids enjoy watching them and the setting off is only allowed once a year. Of course, some people start earlier, but we can stick to the rules.”

Injury

According to Jolanda de Wit of El Blanco, it is also good that they still sell fireworks. “All the fireworks sellers have a hallmark and buyers can be sure it’s all in order. This also means they don’t have to buy illegal fireworks in garages. Those kinds of fireworks mostly cause injury,” says De Wit. She also does fireworks herself. “We know the nice little pots of fireworks, so we’re going to take those with us.”

