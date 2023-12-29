Philips Museum attracts 84,000 visitors in 2023

The Philips Museum celebrated its tenth anniversary this year. In the anniversary year, the museum attracted 84,000 visitors, up 23,000 from last year.

According to the museum spokesperson, this remarkable increase is in part due to a popular exhibition. “It was the year of Gerard. That was our biggest stunner and that attracted a lot of people to the museum.”

Artwork

In addition, the unveiling of Gerard Philips’ artwork in honor of Philips’ 130th anniversary was a highlight for the museum. “But other events were also well-received,” a spokesperson reveals.

“From the opening day during the Dutch Technology Festival, which focused on technological innovations, to Dutch Design Week. The Museum Kids Factory also returned this year. An event during the school vacations invoked to inspire children with technology and mechanics.”

Outlook

2024 should be another good year for the museum. The new exhibition brAInpower will open in May. It is an exhibition on artificial intelligence and its deployment by Philips. The museum will also introduce a new interactive tour next year. According to the museum, this will ensure a smoother and more interactive tour.

