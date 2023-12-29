Nuenen wants emergency shelter ready by January 10

Nuenen municipality wants the emergency shelter for asylum seekers in the courtyard of the town hall, to be ready by January 10.

Before the shelter opens, adjustments are needed. It seems to require more time than previously thought. Initially, the municipality wanted to have the shelter ready between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Some of the planting on the grounds must be removed and the fence on the Jan van Ammerzoyenlaan side must also be removed so that trucks can access the grounds.

Tents and containers

Neunen reports that the courtyard will house residential containers and heated accommodation tents. There will be two floors, with downstairs sanitary facilities, storage space, and offices for care, guidance, and security. Upstairs will be the sleeping quarters.

There will also be a heated tent measuring 10 by 20 meters where people can eat and where asylum seekers can relax.

The shelter should have space for 50 people. The shelter will serve for three months and is needed to address the national shortage of reception places at COA.

