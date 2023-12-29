PSV’s Ismael Saibari to Africa Cup with Morocco

The midfielder Ismael Saibari is going to the Africa Cup with Morocco. PSV will have to do without him for the time being. The tournament for African countries starts on Jan. 13 and lasts until Feb. 11.

The “Lions of the Atlas” are in a pool with Congo-Kinshasa, Tanzania, and Zambia. If the Moroccans manage to make it as far as they did at the World Cup, Saibari will miss several important matches. The young PSV player may have to miss the top match against Ajax, the cup match against FC Twente, and the meeting with FC Utrecht.

A loss for coach Peter Bosz, because Saibari has become an important pawn. He scored the tying goal in the 2-3 victory over Sevilla, scored the opening goal on the visit to Feyenoord, and found the net in the 5-2 victory over Ajax. The Africa Cup battle begins for Saibari with a match against Tanzania.

