Neighbourhood surprise package deliverer Aydin with party

New shoes, a dress or a book, Aydin Aytekin has been delivering packages in the Woenselse Heide for almost fifteen years. He and his bus have now become an indispensable part of the Eindhoven neighbourhood, and was surprised by the local residents with a party. “I can always talk well, but in such a situation I don’t know how to react.”

And that surprise was not without reason, because in the eyes of the neighbourhood he is more than a parcel deliverer. “I remember him bringing my Christmas package, but no one was home. Then he walked to Lidl, where my wife works, to give it to my wife,” says a local resident. Resident Jessica Faassen confirms that Aydin always goes the extra mile. “If you’re not there, he will send a message or honk if he has a package for you.”

Because of that commitment, a surprise party was organised for him. “You always see negative things about delivery people online and they should be put in a positive light for once,” Jessica explains. When Aydin arrived at the party, he was speechless for a moment. “It was really a very special experience.” The parcel deliverer was showered with gifts: a beer package, chocolate and vouchers. “It wasn’t even about the gifts for me, the thought behind it was just very special.”

Aydin was very happy with the surprise party and hopes to continue working in the area until his retirement. “This neighbourhood is very special. I have delivered to a large part of Eindhoven, but I think this is the best.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez