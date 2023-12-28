Teacher shortage in South-East Brabant on the rise

In South-East Brabant there are more than 350 vacancies in the education sector, the UWV reports. In contrast to other sectors, the number of vacancies in education is also increasing.

According to Jessie Vossen, labour market expert at the UWV, the teacher shortage has three important causes. “The first is an aging population. Education is in the top five sectors in South-east Brabant and Helmond-De Peel with the highest share of people over 60. Over the past 10 years, a large group of teachers have reached retirement age. As a result, the number of vacancies has increased sharply.”

“On the other hand, there is insufficient influx,” Vossen continues. “Pabo is becoming increasingly popular, but cannot keep up with the demand for new teachers. Moreover, the number of students from first and second-level teacher training courses is declining.”

Burnout

“The third cause is dropout. Starting teachers often leave education quickly. This is partly due to burnout-related complaints, which relatively many people in education experience.”

Until a few years ago, the teacher shortage was only a problem in the Randstad. “But we now also see this in our region,” says Vossen.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez