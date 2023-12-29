Affordable transport tickets to stimulate less car use

The Eindhoven City Council wants to encourage people to take public transport instead of the car to a PSV match or a performance by Fresku. But how to do that? The local branch of the CDA thinks it has found an answer. Following the example of Germany, the party wants to offer visitors to events affordable public transport tickets.

After all, many events in the city bring many visitors. According to the party, by automatically offering an affordable return ticket with an entrance ticket, people will be encouraged to leave the car at home. The CDA wants to know whether the Municipal Executive is also interested in this plan. That is why council members Marianne Buenen and Remco van Dooren have asked questions.

Price drops significantly

According to the two members, the plan is also financially feasible. By combining public transport tickets with event tickets on a large scale, the price of the bus or train could drop considerably. However, the parties involved must first discuss this at the table.

The CDA therefore wants to know whether the city council is willing to enter into talks with NS, Hermes, the soccer clubs, and organizers of major events in the city. The council members also want to know if the council is willing to realize the combination of these tickets, if necessary first as an experiment. The council questions will be answered on Jan. 18.

Source Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta