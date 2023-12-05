Construction of Hazenwinkel solar park in Mierlo has started

The construction of the new Hazenwinkel Solar Park in Mierlo started this week. The solar panels will be located at the foot of the Gulbergen. Anyone in the Eindhoven and Helmond region who wants to invest in green energy can participate.

Three parties have united to make the solar park possible: the Verhoeven family (initiator, developer, and owner of the land), KiesZon ​​(a subsidiary of Greenchoice, red.) and the specially founded Coöperatie Morgen Groene Energie Gulbergen u.a.

“This is an excellent opportunity to generate electricity sustainably in our own region,” says the cooperative. “As a local energy cooperative, we ensure that residents in the area become co-owners of this solar park. And so, they will continue to participate in the decision-making process for the next fifteen years about this installation.”

The solar park

The entire park covers eighteen hectares, eleven of which are intended for the solar power installation. There will be a total of 29,088 solar panels. They will soon produce more than 16,360,000 kWh of electricity per year. This can provide 6,500 average households with electricity for a year.

The solar panels are mounted so high that natural grassland can grow below. There will be two natural ponds on a small part of the land. Shrubs and trees are planted around the park that suit the region. Ecologists drew up a landscape plan for this.

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo has granted the permit. The connection to the grid is arranged with grid operator Enexis. The SDE+ subsidy guarantees a minimum electricity price for fifteen years. For participation in the park, participations are issued by Coöperatie Morgen Groene Energie Gulbergen u.a.

Another solar park

Previously, there were also plans for a solar park at the north of A67, that was good for power supply to 3,400 households. Although these suited the ambitions of the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo, they were ultimately cancelled after there was some resistance from local residents. Moreover, Enexis quickly announced that connection to the power grid was not possible for the time being.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas