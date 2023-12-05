TU/e ​​residential tower Castor “will be a student village”

Construction is underway on two residential towers for students on the Eindhoven TU/e ​​campus. One of the two towers, called Castor, has now reached its highest point. It is important that the pace goes up because the shortage of student rooms remains significant.

“This project is essential for reducing the shortage,” says Vestide developer Stijn van Giezen. “It’s a significant contribution—735 homes and almost 800 residents. So, yes, very important.”

Foreign students

The homes are intended for university students. Half of the homes go to foreign students. In addition to rooms for students, there are also rooms where residents can meet each other. Van Giezen: “There will be a large boulevard with a water feature and a large terrace. This will be a student village.” There is also a winter garden for each floor in the residential towers, which is a large space where residents of the same floor can meet each other.

Need

Construction of the project started in November last year and should be completed next summer. The expectation is that the rooms will be gone in no time. “The need is enormous, there is a lot of demand,” Van Giezen explains. “We have no concerns about renting out the units.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas