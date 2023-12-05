Research on seasonal increase in ultrafine particles

A study into air quality in Eindhoven and the surrounding area shows that a lot of ultrafine particles blow into the city. Two-thirds of all particulate matter comes from outside the city limits, according to an analysis by TNO based on measurements in Southeast Brabant.

The measurements show that a lot of ultrafine particles blow into the Eindhoven region, especially from the northeast. It is also noticeable that the number of ultrafine particles in the air increases in winter. The increase coincides with the increase in soot. This is probably because more heating is used in the cold months.

Tunnel box

Certain measurements are strongly dependent on the location. In the airport area, for example, it is striking that the concentration of particulate matter from June to September in 2022 was more than twice as high as normal. The researchers believe that this increase is related to the tunnel under the A2 and N2 that was installed during that period.

The amount of nitrogen in the urban area is closely related to the morning and evening rush hour, the researchers see. There is also more nitrogen in the air at locations with a lot of traffic, such as Fellenoord and the Vestdijk.

To ensure that people in Southeast Brabant breathe healthier air, the answer is not necessarily that less particulate matter and nitrogen should be emitted, TNO reports. Air pollution does not have the same impact everywhere. It is especially important to prevent bad air in places where there are many people.

Greening

Greening is therefore the motto, the researchers write. In addition, research must be conducted into how less particulate matter can be emitted during combustion. Finally, TNO states that not all ultrafine particles are equally harmful and that the size of particles and chemical composition also play a role.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Aysenur Kuran