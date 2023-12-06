Clouds of smoke from Eindhoven tobacco factory

By
Bob
-
Questions on emissions from tobacco factory Kanaaldijk-Noord in Eindhoven
Photo credit: Studio040

Partij voor de Dieren (party for the animals, PvdD) has asked council questions about emissions from the tobacco factory on Kanaaldijk-Noord in Eindhoven. The factory would cause some inconvenience.

According to Partij voor de Dieren, clouds of smoke come out of the factory every day with a strong odour. Moreover, people who get droplets from the smoke on their skin are said to experience a burning sensation.

Emissions

PvdD wants to know whether emissions are on the agenda of the municipality and whether the municipality receives complaints about it. The fraction also wants to know how much CO2 the factory emits and whether there are plans to reduce emissions.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleConstruction of Hazenwinkel solar park in Mierlo has started
Next articleWill new city pass raise pride of residents?

LATEST -animal welfare

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here