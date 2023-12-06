Will new city pass raise pride of residents?

PvdA (labour party) and VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) would like to introduce a new Eindhoven city pass. The parties believe that this has many positive effects. The pass could give you free or discounted access to various activities in the city.

With the pass, the parties hope that institutions in the field of sports, arts and culture and other facilities will become more accessible. In this way, the pass should contribute to the pride of the residents and create a greater bond with the city. In addition, a city pass ensures that new Eindhoven residents get to know the city faster and that people can more easily participate in sports, arts and culture.

The city pass would also contribute to the economy. It has a positive impact for local entrepreneurs and would increase visitor numbers to municipal facilities.

Stigma

The pass would also remove a stigma surrounding poverty schemes. The city pass would ensure that people in poverty more easily come into contact with activities in the city. There is a special arrangement for people with a limited income to use the city pass.

The idea of the city pass will be discussed on Tuesday evening during a debate at city hall.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob