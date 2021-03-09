Mierlo to get large solar park

About 19 percent of the households in the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo will be provided with locally generated green electricity. The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo has agreed to this in principle. This is about the De Weijer solar park, immediately north of the A67 in Mierlo.

The municipality has limited possibilities for ground-based sustainable energy generation. De Weijer is located relatively backward, along the A67. There are few neighbours there. The area is 11 hectares in size. They plan to use approximately 8 hectares for the solar park. Solarfields Netherlands in collaboration with Tomorrow Energy has submitted this initiative.

Solarfields Netherlands has also submitted a request for a solar park to the municipality. The proposal was to place a park between the Broekstraat in Mierlo and the future district Hazenwinkel in Brandevoort. The municipality rejected the proposal for solar park ‘t Broek.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.