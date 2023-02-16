Philips, NXP and ASML on the Clarivate top 100 global innovator rankings

Clarivate analytics measures excellence focused on consistency and scale in innovation. The Top 100 Global Innovators are those that demonstrate the most consistently above-the-bar performance versus all other inventions in history. The three corporates on the list from the Netherlands are Philips, NXP and ASML.

Fifty-seven million inventions and 3200 qualifying organisations compete for the hundred places on the list. 3M, Boeing, Dow, Ericsson, Fujitsu, GE, Hitachi, Honda, Honeywell, LG, NEC, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Roche, Samsung, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sony, Toshiba and Toyota have been named on the list all the years since the Clarivate rankings begun twelve years ago.

Philips

Philips, a global leader in health technology, has once again been recognised as a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator, this time for the tenth consecutive year. This recognition comes at a time when Philips is in the news for reducing the workforce and health equipment recall. Philips ranked number one for medical technology patent filings at the European Patent Office last year.

NXP

Originally spun off from Philips in 2006, this semiconductor company provides technology solutions. Headquartered in Eindhoven, NXP owns more than 9500 patents, according to Wikipedia. NXP recently declared its revenue for 2022 as 13.3 billion and a 19 percent year-on-year increase in revenue. This year is NXP’s sixth time on the rankings.

ASML

The Veldhoven chip maker is on the list for the third time now. In 1984, electronics giant Philips and chip-machine manufacturer Advanced Semiconductor Materials International (ASMI) created a new company to develop lithography systems for the growing semiconductor market. Now, ASML stands as a formidable giant in the tech world. ASML reported net sales of €21.2 and €5.6 billion net income in 2022. ASML is the company with the top revenue in the Netherlands and twenty-eighth in the world, according to value today.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj