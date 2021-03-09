primary schools tackling e-waste

Fifteen Primary schools from Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo and Valkenswaard are going to collect electronic waste (e-waste) together.

Adjustments due to corona

Because of the corona measures, this year the e-waste will be collected within the children’s own circles. Other local residents can unfortunately not register their e-waste this year. Think about your old keyboards, unused kettles or an old phone. If you still have e-waste lying around at home, do hand it in at the recycling centre. Or, see if any Repair Café can repair it.

Instructive & good for the environment

“During the E-waste Race, children learn in an instructive and interactive way about topics such as consumerism, resource scarcity, reuse and recycling. I think it is important to start young. That is why we support the E-Waste Race every year”, says councillor for sustainability Rik Thijs.

The ‘E-waste race’ lasts from Monday 8 March to 1 April. Besides the primary schools, waste management company Cure also participates in the project.

Source: www.studio040.nl & persbericht

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who gives online INBURGERING classes.