14-year-old girl in Eindhoven abused by a group of peers

A 14-year-old girl from Eersel was abused on the 18 Septemberplein in Eindhoven. The police arrested the perpetrators, who spent a night in jail.

The incident took place on Saturday near the Ekmekci restaurant in the Piazza. Eyewitness Katty Cathalina says: “A crying girl with a bloody nose was taken to the toilet by her friend. Two panicking boys quickly ran after her.”

According to her, Ekmekci’s employees helped the victim. For example, they offered the victim a chair and paper and called in security. “If there had been no security, I would have stayed there.”

Justice

A police spokesperson explains: “A file about the suspects will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service. Due to their minor status, we have contacted the parents as usual.” The motive of the perpetrators remains unknown, police said.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez