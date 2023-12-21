Kringloop De Kempen in Veldhoven reopens after a fire

Thrift store De Kempen will open its doors again on January 14. The store burned down completely in July last year. After the fire was extinguished, the last remains of the building were demolished because it could no longer be saved.

The morning after the fire, the thrift store volunteers immediately looked for a new location. That has now been found, the new building is at Run 4305. This means that they are still on the same industrial estate.

Pride

Ton Dietvorst, manager of the thrift store, is extremely proud. “What I find so fantastic is the resilience of our entire team. A fire like this has a huge impact on many people. Almost everything went up in smoke. Without exception, everyone put their weight behind the realisation of the new store,” he says. The new location is also larger and more modern, Dietvorst said.

The fire brigade will have the honour of opening the thrift store on January 14. This is meant symbolically to show people that a circle has been completed again.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez