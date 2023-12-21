Van Gogh painting from ‘Nuenen period’ briefly on display

From next month, one of Vincent van Gogh’s Nuenen works will be on display in Den Bosch. It is a portrait of farmer Gordina, one of The Potato Eaters.

The work can be seen in the Noordbrabants Museum for six months from January 15. A wealthy Chinese man managed to acquire the painting at an auction in London for more than 6 million euros. The Den Bosch museum could not afford this, but the management could make arrangements to borrow the work ‘Head of a woman’ from 1885.

The Potato Eaters

Model Gordina de Groot is one of the people depicted on De Aardappeleters (The Potato Eaters). According to the museum, the canvas is a ‘beautiful representation with attention to expression, brushwork and color composition’. “Only in Brabant does Gordina’s deep gaze have real meaning for people,” says director Jacqueline Grandjean.

Van Gogh and Gordina had a close bond. When she turned out to be pregnant as an unmarried woman, Van Gogh was even mistakenly assumed to be the father.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez