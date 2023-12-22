Geldrop GP emergency ward open at night

Starting in January, the GP emergency room at the Anna Hospital in Geldrop will also be open at night on weekends. Later in 2024, the emergency room will also open at night on weekdays.

Currently, the GP emergency room is open on weekdays from five in the afternoon until eleven in the evening. On weekends, it is from eight a.m. to 11 p.m. With the night opening, the GP emergency room hopes to reduce the workload of doctors.

“We are proud that in this way we together give 24-hour acute care in the Geldrop region,” says Bas ten Dam, director of Huisartsenposten Oost-Brabant. “By opening our emergency room at Anna Hospital at night, we ensure that we reduce waiting times for the entire region.”

Initiative

GP Tom de Rooij and surgeon Fred van der Linden took the initiative for the night opening: “After eleven o’clock in the evening, patients in our region have to drive further to a hospital that is often unknown to them. We would like to change that. That’s why we started looking for a solution together with the Anna Hospital, allowing us to be open all night.”

To ensure that the GPs’ workload is not increased, the initiators decided to deploy doctors in specialist training at night. When in doubt, these doctors can consult GPs at other emergency rooms.

Source Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta