Resident feels unsafe after unprecedented street fight

An explosion of violence took place on Wednesday night on the Berliozlaan in Eindhoven. A group of people engaged in a fistfight with each other there. Not only with their bare hands, but also with an axe, sticks, and knives. A resident was unsuspectingly walking down the street that evening and saw people attacking each other in the street.

The horrified man would like to stay anonymous. “In Gestel and Blaarthem something happens quite often, but I have never experienced this. This does make me feel unsafe.”

As he walked down Schumannstraat to Berliozlaan that evening, he suddenly saw a silver car come tearing up. “Right away five men jumped out of it; they ran on at once to a corner house here in the street. From that house, a group of people came out. They immediately went to fist fighting with each other. No discussion or nothing, they started fighting right away.”

Big fight

As he saw things escalating, he immediately called the emergency services. The police arrived soon with several cars. “While the police were there, the fight just went on. Really unprecedented.”

The man stayed at a safe distance. “How those people got out of that car … it was done with such bravado and violence. I couldn’t do more than call 911. I even thought shots were being fired, but it turned out afterward to have been the car windows of the car they were smashing.”

He did not see weapons being used, though he did see a young man with a bloodied arm pass by. He estimated the men to be between 20 and 25.

No longer safe

A resident from the street explained that in the corner house, a rental home was owned by Woonbedrijf. A family with three children lived there. One of the children was a young girl, a toddler. “These people have lived here for about eight years and for as long as they have lived here, there has been nuisance always, either fighting or disturbance.”

People in the neighborhood reportedly have already made several reports to the police and Woonbedrijf. “I don’t feel safe in this street, already many times I have been afraid that things will go wrong. What is the next step?”

Employees of Woonbedrijf walked through the street on Thursday morning. “To see how residents are doing. We want to know what we can do for them,” says a spokesperson. She could not say anything about any reports of nuisance.

