Four injured in Berliozlaan stabbing in Eindhoven

Four people were injured in a stabbing on Berliozlaan in the Gestel district on Wednesday night. The police have arrested three people.

Around midnight the police received a report about a massive brawl. About fifteen men are said to be involved. When officers arrived at Berliozlaan, several people appeared to have been injured.

Weapons

On the street and in the bushes there were sticks, knives, a hammer and an axe. Several telephones had also been thrown away. A car with a German license plate turned out to be destroyed. Ultimately, four injured people were taken to the hospitals in Geldrop, Eindhoven and Veldhoven.

Circumstance

The police have arrested three people on suspicion of public violence and assault. What exactly happened is still being investigated by the police. All weapons and the destroyed car have been seized.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez