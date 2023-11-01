Code Yellow Thursday

Storm Ciarán has most of the Netherlands in code yellow. KNMI* issues code yellow warning for Brabant from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With the exception of the northeast region of the Netherlands, heavy wind gusts of 75-90 km/h are expected from the latter half of Thursday morning. In the coastal areas of Zeeland, winds at 90-100 km/h and sometimes very heavy wind gusts of 100-110 km/h predicts the KNMI*.

Heavy wind gusts of 100-110 km/h are also possible in the Wadden area and around the IJsselmeer in the afternoon and evening. The wind gusts come from a southerly direction. During Thursday evening, the heavy wind gusts will be limited to the coastal areas. The storm will decrease in intensity further during the night towards Friday.

Code Yellow

Risk of accidents due to flying objects such as garden furniture and roof tiles and traffic delays due to breakage of tree branches etc. Risk of damage to roofs of houses and air traffic delays. Motor organisation ANWB recommends working from home tomorrow.

*KNMI-Koninklijk Nederlands Meteorologisch Instituut (The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute)