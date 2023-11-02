Maximum speed to be reduced

Eindhoven will have ten additional 30 kilometre zones. Some streets affected are: Mecklenburgstraat, Tongelresestraat, Edenstraat and PC Hooftlaan, among others. There will also be more locations outside the ring where motorists are no longer allowed to go beyond thirty, such as the De Hurk industrial estate.

The proposal has been there for years, but the Eindhoven city council first wanted to find out exactly on which roads this is possible and what impact this will have on the rest of the city’s traffic. That investigation has now been completed by the Arcadis agency.

Cost

The reduction in the maximum speed costs 7 million euros because the road layout must be adjusted in many places. A traffic decision will be officially taken in November. An objection can then be filed for another six weeks. The municipality hopes to start work early next year.

Decision

A few years ago, the House of Representatives decided that the maximum speed within built-up areas could be reduced. The norm should not be 50 kilometres per hour, but rather 30 kilometres per hour.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez