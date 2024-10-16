Municipality buys old post office in centre of Geldrop

The Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo has bought the former post office on Molenstraat from PostNL. The building in the centre of Geldrop was rented out on an anti-squat basis in recent years. If it is up to the municipal council, the building will be demolished to then make way for housing.

In 2005, the post office closed its doors. After that, there was a mail sorting centre in the building for several years. The redevelopment did not get off the ground. The vacancy was an eyesore for local residents. The municipality took the initiative and has now reached agreement with PostNL on the purchase of the building.

Site

So the site will eventually get a new use, with greenery and a complex of 70 flats. “The plan also offers space to bring back medical facilities in the area. In addition, an underground car park will be built. The centre of Geldrop and medical centre Kleine (small) Dommel should also be better connected at this location. For this, the existing buildings must be demolished”, councillor Godfried van Gestel explained.

Talks

The municipality will continue talks with other property owners in the area in the coming period. The municipality is considering using the space freed up after the demolition of the post office temporarily as a car park or building site for other construction projects in the centre.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob