Water leak on John F. Kennedylaan due to burst pipe

Lila Mehrez
A burst water pipe on the John F. Kennedylaan in Eindhoven caused a lot of inconvenience on Wednesday evening. The lanes towards Son were completely closed. Around half past ten the water was gone and the road could be reopened.

The leak occurred around 18:00. It is not known how the water main burst. Rijkswaterstaat was on site with several vehicles. Employees of the municipality of Eindhoven and construction company Strukton were also present.

Until about a quarter past ten, Brabant Water was busy sealing the leak. Traffic towards Son was diverted via the on- and off-ramps. One lane was available towards the city.

 

